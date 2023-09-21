Tribunal Sacks Kano Gov, Declares APC Candidate WInner

The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, yesterday, sacked the state governor, Yusuf Abba, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The tribunal, therefore, declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, winner of the March 18 governorship poll.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, commenced the proceedings virtually a few minutes before 10:00 am and transmitted from Miller Road, Kano venue of the Election Petition Tribunal.

It further withdrew the Certificate of Return presented to Yusuf by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had declared that Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes.

However, in its ruling the Tribunal noted that the invalid votes stood at 168,500 which is less than the margin of the winning votes won by the NNPP’s Yusuf, prompting the tribunal to declare that Gawuna had won the majority votes in the election.

In the same breadth, the Tribunal declared that Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP as at the time the primary election took place.