Tribunal Sacks Agbedi, Bayelsa PDP Rep Memeber

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in some polling units in bearing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of the state.

The tribunal also directed INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return previously given to Chief Fred Agbedi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal also mandated INEC to organize a fresh election for approximately twenty-six thousand voters who were unlawfully excluded from the initial election.

Recall that Michael Bless Olomu of All Progressive Congress (APC) had approached the court contesting the election.

Olomu contended that he should be declared the rightful winner of the election due to incidents of violence that marred the electoral process.

He alleged that the violence, which was allegedly engineered by PDP had a significant impact on the election’s integrity.

He stated that elections did not take place in five wards yet results were collated.

These wards include Ward 5 (Ebedebiri), Ward 11 (Ofoni, Sagbama Local Government Area), Ward 12 (Ekeremor Local Government Area), along with Wards 3 and 4 in Ofoni, Sagbama Local Government Area.

Responding, Chief Fred Agbedi said, he was ready to take part in the supplementary election.