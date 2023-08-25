Tribunal: S/East Group Congratulates Deputy Speaker, Kalu

…Seeks Forgiveness For Detractors

The South-East Revival Group has congratulated the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for another victory at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Kennedy Osita, the group described Kalu’s mandate as divine and can never be stolen by anyone.

In the last two days, the Tribunal struck out two petitions by the Action Alliance (AA) and Labour Party challenging the Deputy Speaker’s election for Bende Federal Constituency.

Osita said Thursday’s case was unique especially after the AA candidate Ifeanyi Igbokwe had distanced himself from the suit, saying he never filed or authorized anyone to initiate any legal action against Kalu.

Mazi Osita said this all but confirms that there are individuals who have sworn to bring the Deputy Speaker down at all costs.

He noted that besides their fake court case, they have gone as far as blackmailing the former Spokesman of the House of the Reps in a bid to discredit him in the eyes of Nigerians.

But Osita said that Rt Hon. Kalu, in his characteristics manner, has remained focused on his promises to his constituency and commitment to Nigerians.

He reckons that the two judgments have not only validated Kalu’s victory but affirmed that he is God’s choice to lead his people at this time to champion a new era for the Igbo nation.

“We welcome the decision of the Tribunal to strike out a non-existing suit against the Deputy Speaker. This is proof of God’s grace,” Osita said.

“It is true that some elements of darkness are against Kalu, the light of the Igbo nation. We are aware that they resorted to different gimmicks to tarnish his reputation. But the Deputy Speaker is a man on a mission who can’t be stopped.

“Being the highest-ranking Igbo man in government, some persons are not happy. What exactly are Kalu’s crimes?

“This a man who has changed the landscape of politics in the South-East. He is kind, generous, and a lover of his people. Kalu oozes excellence, capacity, and hard work.

“He believes in the unity of the nation and sees every Nigerian as his brother. This is the sort of leader we need in our land if we must make progress”.

Osita, therefore, urged the Deputy Speaker to forgive his detractors and show them love as he has always done.

While noting that Kalu is a man of peace, he further charged the lawmaker not to change his good ways.

“As a Christian and father, we wish to beg the DSP to embrace all his detractors. Indeed, they are still struggling with the new glory that God has brought upon the South East.

“Rt Hon. Kalu is not known as the Ijele of Igboland for nothing and that is why we urge him to stay true to the title as his reign is bringing about reconciliation between the Igbos and the rest of the country. Something that eluded the Igbo nation since after the civil war.

“On this note, we wish to emphasize that nothing supersedes peace, unity, and love. If our region must grow, we must support each other. Kalu needs all of that right now”.

Osita, however, advised “enemies of Igboland” hell-bent on frustrating Kalu to repent immediately.