New Telegraph

October 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Tribunal Removes PDP…

Tribunal Removes PDP Assembly Member In Edo

The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin has nullified the election of Destiny Enabulele of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the member representing Ovia South West constituency in the State House of Assembly.

The tribunal declared Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the election held on 15 March 2023.

Aghedo challenged the declaration of Enabulele as the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal ruled that the election was filled with irregularities and malpractices.

The tribunal added that the evidence Aghedo and the APC presented was more credible.

Read Previous

Nigeria Health Watch, Niger Govt Train 25 Fellows To Combat Health Misinformation
Read Next

13, 918 Cases Pending In Ebonyi High Court