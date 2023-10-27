Tribunal Removes PDP Assembly Member In Edo

The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin has nullified the election of Destiny Enabulele of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the member representing Ovia South West constituency in the State House of Assembly.

The tribunal declared Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the election held on 15 March 2023.

Aghedo challenged the declaration of Enabulele as the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal ruled that the election was filled with irregularities and malpractices.

The tribunal added that the evidence Aghedo and the APC presented was more credible.