Tribunal Rejects EU Report On 2023 Elections Presented By Obi, LP

The report from the European Union (EU) Election Observers Mission on the presidential election on February 25 has been rejected by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6, during the ongoing session.

It would be recalled that the report was submitted by Peter Obi and the Labour Party while hearing their case against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The report was allegedly rejected by the tribunal on grounds that it was not submitted by an employee of the entity that is responsible for writing it and has custody of the document.

The petitioners’ 18,088 blurred results sheets were also rejected by the court on the grounds that they are unrelated to any of the voting places included in the results and that they were not specified by the petitioners in their request.

According to the reports, Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) submitted a genuine copy of the report previously when they were pursuing their petition before the tribunal.