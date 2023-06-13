New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Tribunal: Peter Obi…

Tribunal: Peter Obi Tenders More Evidence Against Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has provided a key document from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during a session of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that Obi’s legal team presented EC40G forms from ten Local Government Areas in Niger State to counter the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election.

The EC40G form is used by INEC to record the total number of polling units that were cancelled or where voting was not possible.

The Tribunal session opened with the case of Peter Obi against INEC, Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In addition to the EC40G forms, Obi also submitted five certified true copies of INEC reports from Niger State.

It was reported that, during a previous tribunal sitting, Obi submitted additional INEC documents as evidence and called on a subpoenaed witness who provided video evidence that was publicly viewed in court.

The petitioner, Obi, is set to continue presenting evidence and calling on more witnesses in subsequent sessions.

Post Views: 137
Tags:

Read Previous

Cook-A-Thon: Doctor Gifts Chef Dammy Cash, Two-Week Cook Tour In US
Read Next

Ex-Samsung Executive In Custody For Stealing Trade Secrets For China Factory

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023