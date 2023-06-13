Tribunal: Peter Obi Tenders More Evidence Against Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has provided a key document from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during a session of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that Obi’s legal team presented EC40G forms from ten Local Government Areas in Niger State to counter the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election.

The EC40G form is used by INEC to record the total number of polling units that were cancelled or where voting was not possible.

The Tribunal session opened with the case of Peter Obi against INEC, Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In addition to the EC40G forms, Obi also submitted five certified true copies of INEC reports from Niger State.

It was reported that, during a previous tribunal sitting, Obi submitted additional INEC documents as evidence and called on a subpoenaed witness who provided video evidence that was publicly viewed in court.

The petitioner, Obi, is set to continue presenting evidence and calling on more witnesses in subsequent sessions.