Tribunal: PDP Witnesses Assert Electoral Fraud

On Monday, Abiye Sekibo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Coordinator for the Presidential election in Rivers State, cited a violation of the Electoral Act 2022’s prohibition on the use of electronic results transmission.

New Telegraph reports that Sekibo testified in support of the PDP’s suit challenging Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 election at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The witness testified in court under cross-examination from Tinubu’s attorney, Akin Olujimi SAN, that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System did not capture the results from polling units across the state.

He said, “All the polling units I went to…they could not upload the results.”

However, he acknowledged that his candidate did not receive up to 25% of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory. In the same process, Ibrahim Hamza, the party’s Nassarawa state collation officer, said that there had been electoral fraud.

Hamza made the claim during his cross-examination in court when he gave testimony in support of his deposition contesting Tinubu’s return.

He testified before the court that he was forced to sign the state’s presidential election results.

Additionally, he claimed that the electoral commission did not conduct the election in accordance with due process.

He said, “Due process was not followed…I had to sign to obtain a copy of the results because there was this intimidation that if I did not sign, I would not be given the result. I signed it under duress.”

Among the prayers by the PDP to the court are “that it be determined that all the votes recorded for the 2nd respondent in the election are wasted votes owing to the non-qualification/ disqualification of 2,3 respondents.”