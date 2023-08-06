Tribunal: PDP, LP Petition Against Tinubu Lack Merit – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), to jettison their grievances against the outcome of the general election and start preparing for the 2027 election.

Adebayo said the petitions filed by the PDP and LP at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT), would be the easiest to dispense with by the judges since the return of democracy in 1999.

He said the petitions lack merit and were poorly presented. He said, “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well-established precedents.

“Peter Obi, Labour Party vs President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be dismissed. Likewise, Atiku Abubakar petitions against them.

“These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved, and comically argued.

“The Allied Peoples Movement’s (APM) half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for the 2027 elections.”