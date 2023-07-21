Tribunal: Obi’s Lawyer Fires Tinubu Over Anarchy’s Comment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s written statement addressing the February 25 presidential elections has been firmly rejected by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

It would be recalled that the President’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun SAN throughout the speech disputed the assertions made by Obi’s witnesses, notably Clarita Ogeh, a supposed Amazon cloud engineer.

Reacting to the development, the party and its candidate described President Tinubu’s response as a sign of “desperation taken too far.”

They warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that confusion and anarchy could result from an incorrect interpretation of the law pertaining to legitimate votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The petitioners, in response, suggested that the only path to anarchy is the truncation of the rule of law.

Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, filed a final written address stating, “This is a cheap, misguided, and destructive blackmail clearly intended to target the country’s judicial and constitutionalism. It also aims at cannibalising our democracy.”

Uzoukwu further condemned the President’s address, stating, “Desperation taken too far can be extremely dangerous. Let the 2nd and 3rd Respondents (Tinubu and Shettima) know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme.”

The respondents have been given more time to answer legal matters after the petitioners were given a predetermined number of days to file their written addresses with the court.