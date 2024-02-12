Tribunal: My Eyes Are All Over The Place, Diri Assures

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has disclosed that his eyes are all over the place concerning those he said are planning to upturn his victory, assuring that his eyes are all over them.

According to him, they even wanted to rig at the tribunal even when his prosperity government accepted what he called some fake results from Nembe-Bassambiri.

Governor Diri started this on Monday at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state during a memorial service for his late father, Abraham Joseph Michael Diri who passed on last year.

Recall that Timipre Sylva the Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress during the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election had taken the incumbent governor to Tribunal challenging his victory.

But the Governor disclosed that efforts by some persons to stop his second term in office at the Bayelsa Election Petitions Tribunal had failed before and would fail again.

He advised that the people in question should stop subpoenaing Police to come and testify against his victory adding that they are all fake people

Diri said ” A tribunal that you wanted to rig and you were stopped from rigging, and we even accepted some of your fake results from Nembe-Bassambiri and you are the one going to tribunal.

“You know when people are fake they do fake things. They want to go and bring police results as it happened sometime somewhere. They are bringing police report. They are subpoenaing police commissioner to come and testify at the tribunal.

“If you want to subpoena anybody subpoena the Independent National Electoral Commission because they are the ones who prepare the results, the police is there for security.”

“Is it police that gives result or INEC? Fake people. We have crossed that bridge long time ago and everything they are doing we know and we keep quiet. All we do is to stop them and we will stop them again.

“We have a master strategist who is Master Jesus. We will stop them from rigging at the tribunal again.

Vowing to be serious and follow up on all issues at the Election Petitions Tribunal, Diri said “I will follow them bumper to bumper.”

Governor Douye Diri will be sworn in for the second term on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.