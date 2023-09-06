Tribunal: Labour Party Causes Stir With Facebook Post

Following the ongoing decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) against the three petitions filed against the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party (LP) has caused a stir on social media with one of its posts.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the victor of the keenly contested February 25 election.

The Labour Party and Peter Obi, who is the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential elections, are contesting this decision.

Amid anxiety, the tribunal commenced ruling today, September 6 in the suit by Peter Obi and LP challenging Tinubu’s victory.

However, some users on Facebook have knocked the LP for allegedly inciting violence with one of its posts.

READ ALSO:

The Labour Party dropped the message on its Facebook page as Nigerians await the verdict of the presidential election petitions tribunal.

The post reads, “Nigerians, be ready to take back your country in whatever way you can. Nobody is more Nigerian than any Nigerian.”

Meanwhile, some supporters of the Labour Party took to the comment section to agree with the party.

Benjamin Obiekwe, a Labour Party supporter, said: “If we must take back Nigeria, the judiciary will not do it for us. It’s our responsibility to do it. Is either we raise the flag by ourselves, or we keep quiet.”

“Sure, we are ready this time around,” another LP supporter, Steve Drummz Nneji, commented.

Another supporter, Joseph Frank, wrote: “It is time for us to also apply rod in this struggle.”

Other users have also taken to the comment section to say Nigeria does not need war while urging Nigerians to accept the outcome of the judgement.

A user, Eshiomigah Elolue, said, “In “whatever way….” What’s that supposed to mean? Please, let’s focus on the judicial process. That’s the only way known to law in the present situation.”

Another user, John Aloysius, said: “No war o…. Please. Let us all accept the judgement of the court.”