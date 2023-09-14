Tribunal: Kwankwasiyya Members Conduct Special Prayers For Success At Six Kano Routes

The Kano State’s six main entrance routes have been taken over by hundreds of Kwankwasiyya members who conduct special prayers for the success of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the State Elections Tribunal.

The Kwankwasiyya ideologies, took to the six strategic main entrance routes to conduct Special Prayers for the success of Governor Abba-led New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) government at the election tribunal.

As the Tribunal set to deliver Judgment in the governorship elections dispute, Kwankwasiyya ideologies feared that they would not get justice and therefore seek divine interventions.

The prayers which saw both men and women followers of the NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso led Kwankwasiyya, was conducted at Zaria, Maiduguri, Hadejia and Gwarzo Roads which are the main entrance to the Ancient City.