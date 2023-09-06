Tribunal: Keyamo, Lawyers Doze Off During Live Broadcast (Video)

Images and videos of Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation, and several other legal counsels appearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal surfaced on social media as they could be seen dozing off while the session was ongoing.

New Telegraph recalls that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) petitioned the tribunal to rule on the petitions they filed against the All Progress Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The parties had approached the tribunal in separate petitions to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph gathered that the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM.

The five-member panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had said that though the three cases challenging President Tinubu’s election were consolidated, they would maintain separate identities.

“This petition is devoid of any merit,” the court ruled, dismissing it as incompetent.

The tribunal dismissed the APM petition against the INEC and the other respondents.