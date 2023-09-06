Tribunal Judgment: Tinubu Intensify Investment Ties In India, Secures $14bn Bids

As the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) continues its judgement in a suit seeking the disqualification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 election, Tinubu who is presently in India for a summit has continued to intensify business ties with the country as four big Indian company pledges to invest $14 billion in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 6 during a special meeting between Nigerian and Indian authorities.

Tinubu who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale praised the Indian companies for their support for the country.