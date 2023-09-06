Tribunal Judgment: Tinubu Intensify Investment Ties In India, Secures $14bn Bids

Addressing four Indian conglomerates, including Indorama Petrochemical Limited and Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Tinubu said “Your investments in Nigeria will bring good profits,” adding that Nigeria is a great place to put money.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu is in India’s capital, New Delhi, for a big meeting of world leaders (G20) happening on September 9 and 10.
Speaking further, he assured the Indian businesses not to worry, saying his team knows how to make the country rich through good plans and building things.
The statement quoted Tinubu saying, “Do not procrastinate. Don’t be frightened about investments in Nigeria. Bring it on. Ask your questions and make your requests. The trade and investment opportunities are enormous. I have a team, and I am the captain of that team, and I assure you that we solve problems.
I will captain and lead the course of investment, development, and prosperity for the largest democracy in Africa and for investors from the rest of the world.”
Indorama Petrochemical Limited was said to have pledged $8 billion in the expansion of its fertilizer production and petrochemical facility in Eleme, Rivers.
One of the largest private steel producers in India, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, also announced a $3 billion investment and SkipperSeil Limited founder Jitender Sachdeva announced a $1.6 billion investment in the construction of 2,000 MW power plants spread across states in northern Nigeria.
According to Ngelale, a new partnership with the managing arm of the Indian government’s military-industrial complex resulted in the completion of a $1 billion agreement to increase the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria’s (DICON) 40% domestic self-sufficiency in defence equipment production by 2027.
In addition, Bharti Enterprises committed to invest an additional $700 million in Nigeria.