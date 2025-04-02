Share

Following the declaration by the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal in Abuja, Governor Monday Okpebholo has extended an olive branch to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, while dedicating his victory to the people of the State.

Okpebholo, reacting to his victory through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said the verdict affirmed the clear mandate of the people.

He said, “The Tribunal, after a thorough and impartial examination of the petitions brought forward by the opposition, has dismissed all claims, confirming that the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and that Governor Monday Okpebholo was duly elected.

“This decision validates the overwhelming support demonstrated by the citizens and residents of Edo State during the election. It reaffirms the integrity of our democratic process and stands as a testament to the will of the people.”

Continuing, he said: “Governor Monday Okpebholo wishes to express his profound gratitude to the Tribunal for their diligence and fairness.

“He also extends his sincere appreciation to the people of Edo State for their unwavering support and belief in his vision for a prosperous and united State.

“This victory is not mine alone, but a victory for every citizen and resident of Edo State. It is a mandate to continue the work we have started—to build a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

“We remain committed to our promise of good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.”

The Governor called upon all citizens, including the opposition and PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo, to join hands in the spirit of unity and work together for the progress of Edo State.

He emphasized that it was time to set aside partisan differences and focus on the common goal of building a better future for the State.

Governor Okpebholo’s administration remains focused on delivering on its campaign promises and will not be distracted by frivolous litigation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Edo State with dedication and integrity.

