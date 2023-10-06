Tribunal judgment: Nasarawa PDP Cautions Supporters Over Incitive Utterances Capable Of Causing Tension

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned its supporters against utterances and use of vulgar language that is capable of creating tension in celebrating the victory of the party and its candidate, Dr David Ombugadu.

The Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital on Monday nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule amid jubilations by supporters of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The party in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Ibrahim Hamza, and made available to newsmen on Friday advised its supporters to calm down and be moderate in their victory, and allowed the party’s legal team to work for the total victory of the party at every stage of the judicial process.

The statement lauded the legal team of the party for the success at the tribunal, saying the judgement of the tribunal did not come to the party as a surprise because justice served at last and correctly too.

The statement loaded the tribunal for “the painstaking attention to detail, and the decision that it arrived at based on the merit of the case and not allowed itself to be hoodwinked by technicalities.

It further advised party supporters to adhere to security service that all political parties restrict their political activities to their respective party offices and residence of the candidate for now, in the interests of peace in the state.

The statement added, that State PDP Chairman Hön Francis Orogu has directed all LG chairmen of the party to ensure compliance with the security advice in the interest of peace in the state.