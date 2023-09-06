Tribunal Judgment Further Legitimises Tinubu’s Electoral Victory – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Abbas’ congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

He said the dismissal of the petitions against Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023, presidential election has only added more legitimacy and credibility to his government and administration.

The speaker noted that while the petitioners have duly exercised their rights by approaching the tribunal to table their grievances, the court has also duly weighed the arguments and evidence presented before it before arriving at the judgment.

The judiciary, the speaker added, has lived up to its name as the true arbiter in any case, based on the way it adjudicated on the presidential election petitions before it.

He hailed the judiciary for its critical role in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, noting that the tribunal’s judgment has strengthened democratic processes in the country.

He said the judgment has vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential poll based on the votes the president received from Nigerians.

The speaker urged the president’s opponents in the presidential election as well as all Nigerians across political, religious, and ethnic lines to support the Tinubu administration toward achieving a safe and prosperous country for all.q