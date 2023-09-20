Tribunal Judgment: 24-Hour Curfew Declared In Kano

A 24-hour curfew has been declared in Kano State following the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, in a statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph said a combined team of security operatives have been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

“In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the State, the Kano State Police Command have mapped out strategies in that direction and call on the good people of the State to give the necessary confidence and supports.