Tribunal Judgement: Yahaya Bello Assures Of Three APC Seats In Kogi

Despite the Election Petitions Tribunal ruling on Wednesday annulling the February 25 Kogi Central senatorial election and naming Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the true victor, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has pledged that the All Progressives Congress will keep all three senatorial seats.

Senator Abubakar Ohere’s victory was declared invalid by the three-person judicial panel’s Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, who claimed that the APC candidate’s vote totals in nine Ajaokuta Local Government Area polling units were inflated.

The judges further stated that Natasha’s votes were purposefully lowered in some areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission and that her results from three additional polling centres in the same LGA were purposefully withheld.

Speaking to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, Governor Bello stated, “I want to assure you that even judging from yesterday’s pronouncement at the appeal court, we’re going to have our three-over-three senate in Kogi State, I can assure you.”