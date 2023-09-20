Tribunal Judgement Will Not Damping My Morals, Gov Abba

The Kano State Governor whose election was quashed by the State Election Petition Tribunal Judgement, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said the ruling of the court was nothing but a temporary setback.

According to him, “This Judgement will not dampen my morals as we will continue to do good works we have started for the good people of Kano State”.

He said they are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the judgement was full of Eros and misapplication of the Law and as such would not see the light of the day at appeal and as well Supreme Court.

Governor Abba reminded that he won the election with a popular mandate of the people of Kano who gave him a genuine vote of over one million.

“My elections was something that was testified to be upright and just which the people of Kano came out en-mass to cast their votes for me, so nobody will sit down and upturned my victory”.

Speaking further, he asked his supporters and the entire People of Kano to be law-abiding and patient and awaiting the next actions of the Apex Court.

“The judgement does not in any way mean that we are just going out of government we are still in power and even tomorrow we are going to hold the weekly Executive Council Meetings to come out with laudable projects”.

“The judgement will not damp our morals because is a temporary setback which we will get justice at the Apex Court”, he emphasized