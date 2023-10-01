Tribunal Judgement, Temporary Setback – Ogun PDP Deputy Gov Candidate

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has described the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal striking out the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu and the PDP as a temporary setback.

He vowed that the petitioners would deploy all resources to right what he called “injustice”.

Akinlade said the petitioners already envisaged that the Tribunal would rule the way it did on Saturday, urging members of the party to remain calm.

The Tribunal in an 11-hour judgement on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by Adebutu and the PDP against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun, saying it lacked merit.

But, while reacting to the judgment, Akinlade said, “As a people and party, we must take solace in three facts: first, that the Tribunal is the court of first instance; second, that we are blessed with a resolute leader and lastly, that time, which is the determinant of all things, is on our side”.

Akinlade, who contested against the incumbent Governor in 2019, further stated that every bruise must be treated as a mark of improvement.

While admonishing the members of his party and the people of Ogun State to see the judgment as a temporary setback, he said, “From the beginning, we predicted this outcome, considering the set of individuals we are engaging.”

He went down memory lane, saying: “In 2022, they threw everything they had at us, got our candidates and party (PDP) removed from INEC list to stop us from participating in the 2023 general elections. They went to town saying that there was no opposition in Ogun State, but we turned to God, fought courageously and the courts reinstated us.

“Fast forward to March 2023, they arrested our members, blackmailed, and threatened our leader, but we prevailed at the polls.

“Against all odds and intents, we pushed through the obstacles placed before us and called 94 witnesses including experts, presented over 200,000 certified documents in evidence, and argued our case before the election petition tribunal efficiently.

“We said it from inception that the alleged issue of vote buying was nothing than a ploy to distract us and the panel ‘mercifully’ ruled that in our favor yesterday 30th September 2023.”

Speaking on the move to appeal the judgment, he added, “As we commence the process of filing our notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, we assure our teeming supporters and the good people of Ogun State that we will not relent in our resolve to get justice and we will explore and deploy every resources at our disposal to right this injustice in the collective interest of our dear State.”

On behalf of Adebutu and other leaders of the PDP, Akinlade said “a very big thank you to all of you for believing that we can and will rescue Ogun State from this strangulating grip. This is the more reason why we can not afford to fail.”