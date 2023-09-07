Tribunal Judgement: Seyi Law Mocks Peter Obi, Atiku

Popular comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, better known as Seyi Law has mocked supporters of the opposition political parties following the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Wednesday, the long-awaited judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal did not favour the supporters of Peter Obi and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

After the marathon session, the court declared President Tinubu, the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1.

Seyi Law was exceptionally happy with the ruling results due to the fact that he has remained one of the diehard supporters of President Tinubu and would have to gloat.

The comedian took to his X page to tweet shortly after the Tribunal ruling on Obi’s and Atiku’s petitions, he tweeted, “Have they started crying already, or are they still hoping for a rerun? What a waste,”

However, both opposition parties, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku of the People Democratic Party, through their representatives, have vowed to continue their search for justice at the Supreme Court.