Tribunal Judgement: PDP Holds Prayer Session, Seeks God’s Intervention

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, held a prayer session for God’s intervention for favourable judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The PEPC had fixed Wednesday, September 6, in the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party had, before the tribunal announced the judgement date, held seven-day fasting and prayer, and concluded it with a prayer session.

Former Adamawa State governor Boni Haruna, who attended the prayer session, expressed hope that the tribunal would declare PDP candidate Alhaji Abubakar, the winner of the February presidential election.

“Like in the day of Amalekite and David, God will make it possible for the PDP to recover its mandate.

“Jesus Christ will make it possible for the party to recover and reconcile its members. It is only Jesus Christ that can bring restoration. We seek restoration of everything that has been lost.

“David seeks God’s face and God instructed him and he recovered all that was taken away from him. PDP will recover what was taken from it. We need to reconcile with God,” he said.

The former governor assured that the PDP would provide leadership and recover what has been lost since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over Nigeria’s leadership.