Tribunal Judgement: Over 1,000 Nasarawa Women Seek God’s Presence In Prayer

…Urges God-fearing judgement

No fewer than 1,000 women from different religious organizations across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State held a prayer rally for peace, and God-fearing judgement ahead of the governorship election petition tribunal judgement in the state.

According to the women, the interface prayer session was for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP, Dr David Ombugadu whom they claimed had overwhelming votes for in the March 18 election in the state to come out victorious.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, the spokesperson of the group, Justice Hanatu John who led the who led the women all dressed in black attires singing emotional songs in Hausa, carrying placards with several inscriptions during the rally, said that the event was prayed for God’s intervention and deliver the state from slavery through judgement of the tribunal devoid of ethnic, religious and political sentiments.

She explained that the reasons for the rally were also to seek the face of God in the case at the governorship election petition tribunal in the state between Dr Ombugadu of PDP and Governor Abdullahi Sule of APC for a fair judgement.

The spokesperson who expressed confidence that God will not fail the aged women in their prayers under the scorching sun, will give the judges handling the case to deliver justice to residents of the state on the day of judgement.

Justice John said “All residents of the state including members of the All Progressives Congress are aware that the PDP candidate, Dr David Ombugadu won the March 18, 2023 election, not the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission”

“These women you see here are over 1,000 in number cutting across various faiths. They voluntarily came out from all parts of the state to pray for the person residents of the state gave their mandate to because they were tired of the APC-led government. They no longer want to be deceived, that is why they are all gathered here today in solidarity with the PDP”

“We are appealing to the tribunal and the judiciary to do the right thing on the day of the judgement. They should review the results collated from across the 13 LGAs of the state and announce the actual winner of the governorship election.”

It would be recalled that Dr Ombugadu had dragged Governor Abdullahi Sule to court after the declaration of Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.