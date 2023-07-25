Tribunal Judgement: Okolie Will Recover Seat At Appeal Court – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed confidence that its sacked House of Representatives member, Hon. Ngozi Okolie, will recover his seat at the Court of Appeal.

Okolie who represents the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta State, was on Monday sacked by the election petitions tribunal sitting in Asaba because he was not properly nominated.

The tribunal held that Okolie was not a member of the LP at the time he was nominated as the party’s candidate.

LP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh said the judgement was inconsistent with the position of the law.

The party stated that the Supreme Court had already resolved the matter, adding that the issue of nomination of candidates as well as membership are internal affairs of the party.

“It is only a political party that can determine who its members are and who her flag bearer for an election should be.

“The courts have in a plethora of cases held that the court has no jurisdiction to intervene in the internal affairs of a political party,” LP argued.

It cited the case of Ardo & Anor v. Nyako & ors (2013), adding that the Court of Appeal, had held that, “It is a notorious principle of law that courts have no right whatsoever to descend into the internal affairs of political parties as to choose their candidates for them,” or decide the status of their membership.

This position, the party added, was vividly expounded in the case of Agi v. PDP & ors (2016), where the Supreme Court also held that; “… a party is supreme over its own affairs…. A party is like a club; a voluntary association. It has its rules, regulations, guidelines, and constitution…”

LP explained that part of its rules and guidelines is to accord membership to any Nigerian whoso desires, including giving waiver where necessary.

“If you look at our guidelines, it is very clear, that we can grant a waiver to people who are joining us during the election, and Labour Party, in observance of its own relevant rules and guidelines, discharged its obligations by granting a waiver to Hon. Ngozi Okolie.

“So, It is our inalienable right under our own rules and we activated it to the fullest.

“The electoral law also gave us the power to field candidates and further gave us the power to equally substitute candidates.

“The decision of the tribunal is against clearly established jurisprudence,” the party said, adding that where its leadership regards a person as a member of the party eligible to contest the primaries, no member of the party can complain against such a decision.

“Such an issue is within the domestic and internal affairs of the party over which the courts have no jurisdiction as such is not justiciable.

“An action based on the determination of membership of a political party is not justiciable.

“Therefore, the judgement by the tribunal is not acceptable to us and it is also not the final.

“The petitioner obtained a mere phyric victory that will fall flat on appeal. We are putting our documents together and we are going ahead to appeal the judgment immediately,” it added.