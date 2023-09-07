Tribunal Judgement: I Won’t Validate ‘Electoral Banditry’ – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said he refused to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), saying he wouldn’t support what he described as “electoral banditry.”

After the Tribunal upheld President Tinubu’s election victory on Wednesday, September, Atiku said he did not make any public statements congratulating Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the February 25 election.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe said the reported congratulations message to Tinubu was false news created by people who were anxious to find justification for seizing control of the Nigerian people’s election.

According to statement, Atiku couldn’t have validated electoral banditry because doing so would have amounted to a rape on the conscience of Nigerians who have struggled for years to entrench electoral integrity.

“If conscience is clear and they are convinced that their victory is valid, they don’t have to blackmail their political opponents into congratulating them through fake news.

“Why should a man be desperate for validation? Does truth require validation? Why should you issue a congratulatory statement and attribute it to Atiku if your conscience is not troubled by the electoral heist you have perpetrated,” he queried.

He added that contrary to the fake news being allegedly circulated by Tinubu propagandists, Atiku had already asked his lawyers to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the election petition tribunal.

“To confirm that the purported message is fake and pedestrian, it was addressed to the “President-elect.” Though we know it is a pyrrhic victory, is it not ridiculous to still address Bola Tinubu as “President-elect” five months after swearing-in?

“This struggle is not about Atiku; it’s about Nigeria and the future of our democracy. By allowing election riggers to get away with their misdeeds, our democracy will be in greater jeopardy. Consent is essential to democratic mandate; ruling people against their will undermines everything democracy stands for,” he stated.

He also explained that the PDP presidential candidate was not going into retirement and will instead continue to be part of the struggle to deepen democracy in the country.

“The Waziri has nothing personal against President Tinubu. He owes him no ill will. Let me, however, make it very clear that this struggle is about principle and justice. He is not in this struggle because he hates Tinubu. He is in it to ensure that people who rigged elections are not allowed to get away with it. Injustice and rigging promote bitterness and division. No leader should be proud to lead angry and aggrieved citizens,” Ibe stressed.