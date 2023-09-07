Tribunal Judgement: ‘I Didn’t Expect Justice – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer and strong supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general election, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has stated that he wasn’t expecting justice from the Presidential Election Petition Court(PEPC).

New Telegraph reports that on Wednesday the PEPC in Abuja dismissed the petitions filed by Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied People’s Movement, (APM) against the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election

It also dismissed the petitions which were argued by the Labour Party and its candidate that President Bola Tinubu was convicted in the United States and did not win 25 per cent of votes in FCT to be declared the President.

After a marathon session on Wednesday, September 6, the Tribunal declared that Tinubu was not convicted in the United States nor does he need to win 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT to be declared president.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, head of the five-member bench, said: “The voters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were equal to every other voter in the states in Nigeria; hence, Abuja had no special status.”

Reacting to the statements in a tweet via his Twitter page, Charly Boy said the judgement showed that Nigerians are not yet tired of suffering.

He wrote: “I didn’t expect justice. But I have a strong feeling say we never really tire to suffer. Like (Yusuf) Datti said, ‘the fate of the common man doesn’t lie in the hands of the judiciary but in the hands of the common man himself.’ E be like say we never ready.”