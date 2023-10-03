Tribunal judgement: Gov Sule God’s Sent, Irremovable – Ahemba

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba has said that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Judgement which nullified the election of the governor was just a temporary setback.

He described his principal as a God’s sent servant and remains an irremovable Governor of the state.

He stated this when reacting to the split judgement of the tribunal nullifying the declaration of Governor Sule, described the ruling as a temporary setback, saying the judgement cannot stand the taste of law.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA), said Governor Sule’s confidence in the judiciary remains unshaken despite the outcome of the governorship election petitions Tribunal, noting that the mandate given to the governor by the people of the state was safe and intact.

Ahemba said “Let me assure the good people of Nassrawa State that the mandate they have given to His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule to serve as the Governor for a second term is very safe and intact”

“Engr. A. A Sule is God’s sent and remains the Governor of Nasarawa State till 2027 by the grace of God. Anything from is irrevocable because Engr. A. A Sule is God’s gift to the state at this time”

“Those fighting the Governor should know that they are inviting God’s wrath against themselves because it is God, who gives leadership that has given Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule the mandate through the electorates of Nasarawa State to serve as Governor at this time”.

The governor overnor’s Aide reminded the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those celebrating what he described as a temporary setback in the state of the legal battle that had just begun and that the end of it might thrown them into a sad mood throughout the end of the four years.

He commended the people of the state, especially supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress for maintaining peace despite the judgement favouring the opposition party, calling on them to remain calm as the Governor has since directed his legal team to appeal the Tribunal judgment.