Tribunal Judgement: Ebonyi On Track To Remain Relevant In Nat’l Politics – Reps

A member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze has said that the state was on a sure path of remaining at the centre stage of national politics, following the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Ebonyi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Recall that the Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate, Benard Odoh, and that of Chief Ifeanyi Odii, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), against the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru for lacking in merit.

The lawmaker who disclosed this after the Tribunal’s verdict in Abuja noted that the victory which reaffirmed the people wishes, has also repositioned the state to be more relevant in the national political permutations.

Eze stated that Ebonyi State, haven’t been reintegrated into the mainstream politics of the country through the past administration of Engr. David Umahi who led it into the APC, have now gained.

According to him, there was no moral justification for any politician to destabilise the rotational governance arrangement that has promoted equity and Justice among all ethnic groups and zones in the state.

” Ebonyi through Umahi has been reintegrated into the national politics system, now the foundation and root is being strengthened by this judgment”

Meanwhile, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, a member representing Ikwo/ Ezza South Federal Constituency, urged both candidates of APGA and PDP to join hands in building a collective prosperous state for all.

Ogah disclosed that the ruling party would extend an olive branch to those who lost in the elections.

He said, ” The judiciary has affirmed the voice of the people and I commend them for endorsing the mandate of the people.

” Those who lost in the election are our brothers and friends, and we are calling them to come and join hands with us to develop the state”.