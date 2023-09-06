Tribunal Judgement: Charly Boy Vows To Occupy Abuja

Veteran Nigerian singer, activist and strong supporter of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, Charly Boy has vowed to occupy Abuja in protest ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement fixed for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Recall that judgement will be made today, September 6 by the tribunal judges hearing the cases challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

The winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, Ahmed Tinubu’s main challengers are Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The controversial singer took to his Instagram page to make claims stressing that the move was necessary to retrieve their mandate, which he claimed was stolen.

Charly Boy also warned the likes of Asari Dokubo, MC Oluomo, Kabaka and other political thugs to stay away to allow a peaceful protest.

He tweeted, “Anyhow, we must occupy all the streets of Abuja before 6 a.m.”

“We will start with all the streets surrounding court house.

“Nobody is dying tomorrow, we know about their scare tactics.

“We must retrieve our stolen future from these criminals or be ready to face the most horrific hardship ever.

“There is nothing to fear, most of us are already down…

“We must show dem say our Mumu don Belleful us,” he added.

He posted a separate tweet which reads, “We write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier, DSS, Police, Politician, Agbero, Asari Dokubo, Kabaka, Mc Oluomo that harms or kills any NIGERIAN IN THE COURSE OF FIGHTING FOR A BETTER NIGERIA takes a loan repayable soon.

“If you have sworn to carry out satanic instructions by your demonic criminal masters, be also ready to face ur Karma.

“We have successfully purified the streets of Abuja for a successful outing later today.”