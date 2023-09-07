Tribunal Judgement: Atiku Heads For Supreme Court, Says Justice Not Served

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said he has instructed his lawyers to appeal Wednesday’s Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said he rejects “the judgment because I believe that it is bereft of substantial justice.”

The PDP candidate in an emotion-laden voice, said he has told his lawyers to approach the Supreme Court, because “the decision of the court of first instance on this matter utterly falls far short of that expectation.

“I am therefore here to tell you that, though the judgement of the court … is respected, it is a judgement that I refuse to accept.

“Consequently, I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in the instance, is the Supreme Court.”

Atiku expressed his conviction that Nigeria’s electoral process should be devoid of untidy manipulations, adding that the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorate.

“I believe that such is the only way through which our democracy can have a manifest expression of its true meaning.

“Whether I prevail in this quest or not, the record of my effort in ensuring an order of credible elections in Nigeria shall remain for future generations to evaluate,” he said.

The PDP candidate, however, stated that his disappointment in the verdict of the tribunal did not destroy his confidence in the judiciary.

He urged his supporters to remain steadfast, stating that he took solace in the immortal word of his political mentor, the late Shehu Yar’Adua, “that losing a battle is less important than losing the war.

“We might have lost a battle …but the war is well ahead of us. And I believe that with our hopes in God, we shall win the war of restoring confidence in our electoral system.”

PDP National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun said the judgement left lovers of democracy within and outside the country, “more confused with a lot of questions whether the Nigerian Constitution, Electoral Act and other laws guiding the conduct of credible election in our country are still functional.”

Damagun stated the party received the judgement with shock but urged PDP members not to lose focus or be distracted.