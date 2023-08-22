Tribunal Gives Verdict On Suit Challenging Dep Speaker’s Election Victory

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday affirmed the election victory of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

In its decision, the tribunal’s three-person panel denied the case filed by Labour Party (LP) candidate Frank Chinasa to overturn Kalu’s election victory.

The petition from Chinasa was dismissed by the panel’s three judges for lack of merit in a unanimous decision that was read by the tribunal’s chairman, Justice Samson Gang.

Details later…