New Telegraph

August 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Tribunal Gives Verdict…

Tribunal Gives Verdict On Suit Challenging Dep Speaker’s Election Victory

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday affirmed the election victory of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

In its decision, the tribunal’s three-person panel denied the case filed by Labour Party (LP) candidate Frank Chinasa to overturn Kalu’s election victory.

The petition from Chinasa was dismissed by the panel’s three judges for lack of merit in a unanimous decision that was read by the tribunal’s chairman, Justice Samson Gang.

Details later…

Tags:

Read Previous

NDDC To Eliminate Redundancy In Budget Implementation
Read Next

NDLEA Rues Rampant Cases Of Drug Abuse, Partners Varsities, Others