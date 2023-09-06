Tribunal: Ganduje Hails Judiciary, Asks PDP, LP, Others To Accept Verdict

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has commended the presidential election petition tribunal validating the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during presidential election conducted in 2023.

In a statement personally signed by Dr. Ganduje and made available to newsmen in Abuja, described the judgement as thorough, having addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners and therefore urged the PDP and LP to cooperate with the present administration in it’s effort to address the challenges facing the country.

The APC National Chairman described the verdict as a true reflection of the presidential election, assuring that President Tinubu-led administration would surely live up to his electoral promises to reposition the country, achieve the desired growth and progress.

Ganduje noted that the resolve by the PDP and LP presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to challenge President Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal spoke volumes of their faith in the nation’s judicial system.

The APC chief called on the opposition parties to accept the outcome of the tribunal verdict in good faith as it was in tandem with the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

He noted: “I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave him and our party the APC before and during the Presidential Election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for adjudicating on the issues arising from the presidential election without fear and favour by doing the right thing. With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country.

“The judgement attests to the fact that the rule of law would always reign supreme and our hard-earned democracy would further continue to blossom beyond limits.

“For the opposition, I urge you to accept the verdict of the tribunal. There would always be another round of elections whereby you can test your popularity and acceptability from the electorates. Once more, I congratulate President Tinubu, our teeming supporters who stood by the party through thick and thin.”