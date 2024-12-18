Tribunal: Edo APC Demands Dismissal Of PDP Petition Against Okpebhlolo’s Victory

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, to dismiss the petition by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) petition challenging Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory.

The APC in a motion argued by its counsel, Ferdinand Orbih, SAN, during a pre-hearing sitting of the tribunal, described the petition as incompetent.

Orbih told the three-man panel, that the PDP’s petition was not filed in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Consequently, he said the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

According to him, further grounds for seeking the dismissal are contained in the motion paper dated Nov. 30, and supported by a seven-paragraph affidavit.

In its counter-argument, the PDP through its counsel, Ken Mozia, SAN, urged the tribunal to discount the argument of the APC.

Mozia explained that the petitioners had filed a reply and counter-affidavit to challenge the motion.

However, the tribunal’s chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, reserved ruling on the motion until the final day of the case.

In another motion, the APC asked the tribunal to strike out some paragraphs in the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate in the election, Dr Asue Ighodalo.

While arguing the application, Orbih urged the tribunal to deliver its ruling on the motion before it commenced hearing the petition.

The PDP’s counsel, however, countered the application, urging the tribunal to dismiss it for lack of merit.

Justice Kpochi discounts the argument of the APC, saying rulings on all preliminary motions would be delivered on the final judgment day.

Earlier, the PDP had moved four different motions, calling on the tribunal to expunge various paragraphs in the replies of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC and Okpebholo to its petition.

In the end, the tribunal adjourned to Saturday for the parties in the case to file a common proposal that would guide the tribunal during the hearing.

Recall that the PDP is challenging the declaration of Okpebholo as the winner of the Sept. 21 election by the INEC.

The INEC said Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat PDP’s Ighodalo and the Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata who recorded 247,274 and 22,763 votes respectively

