New Telegraph

September 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Tribunal Dismisses Matawalle…

Tribunal Dismisses Matawalle Petition Against Lawal

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has dismissed the petition filed by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawallen, against Dauda Lawal.

New Telegraph recalls that the Zamfara State Tribunal on August 21, 2023, reserved judgment on the petition seeking to nullify the election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara State Governor in the 2023 general election.

Lawal, who contested on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, was declared the governor of Zamfara State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 18, 2023.

READ ALSO:

However, his predecessor from the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged his victory in court.

In his petition, he asked the tribunal’s three-member panel, headed by Justice Cordelia Ogadi, to nullify Dauda’s election and declare him the winner of the election.

More details later…

Tags:

Read Previous

FRSC Warns Motorists To Obey Traffic Rules As Five Die In Ogun Accident
Read Next

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Others In Fresh Attack In Enugu