Tribunal Dismisses Matawalle Petition Against Lawal

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has dismissed the petition filed by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawallen, against Dauda Lawal.

New Telegraph recalls that the Zamfara State Tribunal on August 21, 2023, reserved judgment on the petition seeking to nullify the election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara State Governor in the 2023 general election.

Lawal, who contested on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, was declared the governor of Zamfara State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 18, 2023.

However, his predecessor from the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged his victory in court.

In his petition, he asked the tribunal’s three-member panel, headed by Justice Cordelia Ogadi, to nullify Dauda’s election and declare him the winner of the election.

More details later…