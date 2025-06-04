Tribunal Dismisses APM, SDP Petitions Against Aiyedatiwa

Share

The Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petitions filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were all listed as respondents in the cases brought by the APM and SDP candidates, including Otunba Bamidele Akingboye.

The Tribunal, in its ruling on the APM’s petition, found that the case lacked material facts and was not supported by credible evidence.

Justice Benson Ogubu, who read the lead judgment, stated that the allegations of voting without accreditation, over-voting, corrupt practices, and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act were not backed by any verifiable facts.

The panel further held that the evidence presented was of no probative value, and the written statement of the APM’s witness should be discountenanced for failing to disclose the source of information. Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Imelda Etiape concurred with the ruling.

The Tribunal concluded that the APM’s petition lacked merit and that the petitioner was not entitled to any of the reliefs sought.

The case was subsequently dismissed with an order for parties to bear their respective costs.

Similarly, the Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the SDP, represented by its counsel Prince Adewole Adebayo, who alleged discrepancies in vote entries in Form EC8A, over-voting, and non-compliance with the Electoral Act. Responding, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, counsel to the respondents, urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition for lacking substance.

In its judgment, the Tribunal ruled that the SDP’s case lacked merit and failed to provide the required material facts. It said the petition was based on speculation and not supported by concrete evidence, emphasizing that reliefs cannot be granted on the basis of hearsay, propaganda, or emotions.

The Tribunal dismissed the SDP’s petition as baseless and a waste of judicial time, also directing that each party should bear their own costs.

