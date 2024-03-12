Tribunal dismisses APC, Sylva’s application seeking to disband its members

The Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday dismissed a fresh application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in last year’s Bayelsa State governorship poll Timipre Sylva seeking the disbandment of the panel.The ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and his party had demanded the disbandment of the tribunal because they lacked confidence in its ability to do justice to their petition seeking the nullification of Governor Douye Diri’s victory in the election. Tribunal Chairman Justice Adekunle Adeleye dismissed the application after taking arguments from parties in the petition.

Justice Adeleye held that a letter from the President of the Court of Appeal on March 5 mandated the tribunal to proceed with the hearing of the petition, irrespective of any application by the parties. He, therefore, said the PCA’s letter had overtaken the request by the petitioners for the disbandment of the tribunal. Sylva’s lawyer Tunde Falola had argued that his clients filed the fresh application against the tribunal because the two petitioners were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that they could get justice from the panel.