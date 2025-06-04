Tribunal Dismisses AA’s Petition Against Aiyedatiwa’s Victory

Share

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting on the outcome of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a unanimous ruling, the Tribunal held that the AA lacked the locus standi to challenge the election outcome, having failed to present a candidate in the poll.

The AA and its National Chairman, Mr. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, through their counsel, had alleged irregularities in the election and accused INEC of deliberately excluding the party’s name and logo from the ballot papers.

However, in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Imelda Etiape and supported by Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Benson Ogubu, the Tribunal declared the petition a nullity due to AA’s failure to field a candidate.

The Tribunal further held that the claim of unlawful exclusion is no longer a valid ground for challenging election results, as that provision was repealed with the enactment of the 2010 Electoral Act.

On the allegations of corrupt practices and vote buying, the Tribunal noted that while such claims are serious and punishable under the Electoral Act, the petitioners failed to provide credible evidence to substantiate them, rendering the petition legally unsustainable.

The Tribunal consequently dismissed the petition but declined to award costs against the petitioners.

