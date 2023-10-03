Tribunal Declares PDP Candidate, Akpulonu Winner In Obingwa East State Constituency

Abia State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia has dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Obingwa East State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mr Peter Azubuike against the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Akpulonu.

Azubuike had petitioned the tribunal, alleging over-voting and called for the cancellation and rerun in 28 polling units, insisting that the election did not comply with the Electoral Act.

The tribunal headed by Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi, held that the Labour Party’s petition lacked merit and could not prove the allegation of over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The tribunal declared Akpulonu as a validly elected lawmaker and awarded an N200,000 cost to be paid to the PDP candidate.

Speaking to journalists in Umuahia, Akpulonu, a former majority leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, commended the tribunal for what he described as a well-considered judgment.

He enjoined Azubuike to join hands with him to develop the constituency.

Meanwhile, counsel to Akpulonu, Chidozie Ogunji, commended the tribunal for dismissing it, stating that the petition lacked merit.