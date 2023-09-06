Tribunal Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner Of Kogi Central Senatorial Election

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja has declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the February 25 Kogi Central Senatorial election.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiakoin in his ruling on Wednesday, September 6 said Uduaghan scored 54,064 votes to defeat his closest rival Sadiku-Ohere who polled 51,291 votes.

He, however, urged Ohere to pay Akpoti-Uduaghan N500,000 for the cost of the petition.

Ohere is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

