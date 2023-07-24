Tribunal Declares Elumelu Winner In Delta Reps Seat

The declaration of Labour Party (LP) House of Representative candidate, Ngozi Okolie by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been invalidated by the Delta State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

It would be recalled that the electoral umpire certified Okolie the winner of the Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency election two days after the February 25 election.

Following the declaration, Ndudi Elumelu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) sued the lawmaker, asserting that the LP candidate had the qualifications to run in the election.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, the tribunal determined on Monday that because Okolie had not joined the Labour Party as of May 28, 2022, the day of the party’s primary, the party had not properly sponsored him.

The court, therefore, declared the runner-up on February 25, 2023, National Assembly, Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP, the winner.