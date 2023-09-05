Tribunal: Court Strike Ganduje’s Son Petition Against Jobe

Kano State and National Assembly Elections Tribunal sitting in Kano, has dismissed the petition filed by the son of former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, Abba Ganduje, for lack of merit and orders him to pay severally and jointly N200,000 each to the elected Reps member Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, NNPP and INEC.

The Court dismissed the petition of APC challenging the victory of Jobe of NNPP for Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa/ Tofa/ Federal House of Representatives Election conducted on 25th March. 2023.

The Three Panel Judge dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

The Tribunal averred that the petitioner had failed to present sufficient evidence to support the allegation during the conduct of the election

The sum of N200,000 was awarded to the Respondents, jointly and severally.

