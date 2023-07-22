Tribunal: Commissioner Withdraws Petition Against Kama In Ohaozara, Onicha, Ivo Federal Constituency

Commissioner for Project Monitoring in Ebonyi State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency in the just concluded 2023 National Assembly Elections, Felix Igboke, has written to the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal seeking to withdraw a suit challenging his rival at the poll, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama of the Labour Party (LP), the declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Igboke, a former Chairman of Onicha Local Government area of the state, had dragged Kama to the Tribunal challenging the results of the election. But in a statement, Ig- boke, who was appointed Commissioner for Project Monitoring by Governor Francis Nwifuru, announced his decision to withdraw his petition in the tribunal against Kama.

He noted that he took the decision after listening to wiser counsels from some prominent leaders, family and constituents. He said there is a need to encourage peace, development and enhance mutual coexistence of the people of the constituency.

“I, therefore, wish to inform us that I have withdrawn the said petition against Hon Nkemkan- ma Kama. This was officially done today July 20, 2023, and in the best interest of our people. “It was a hard decision, but we had to do it. God has bestowed upon each of us great destinies and He decides who gets what at any given time. ”

It is my conviction that this decision will, among other things, offer Hon. Kama the needed space to effectively represent our people and contribute his own quota to the development of our dear constituency which has always been my desire and prayer,” he said. It was reliably gathered that the motion for withdrawal filed on July 17 was formally presented to the Tribunal on Thursday which proceeded to strike out the matter.