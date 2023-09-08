Tribunal: Bichi Congratulates Tinubu, Nigerians On Historic Victory

…says judiciary has proven to be the hope of the masses

Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

In a statement issued on Friday, the lawmaker said the judgment is a triumph for Nigerians who showed massive support for the All Progressives Congress at the last general elections.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who led the five-person panel, said: “This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”⁣

⁣

Thereafter, the four other Justices unanimously took turns to dismiss the petitions presented by the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, challenging Tinubu’s emergence as President, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, 2023. ⁣

In reaction, Hon. Bichi who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, said the judiciary has again proven to be the hope of the common man.

He said the five-member panel tenaciously evaluated all the issues raised by the petitioners and delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Bichi, however, urged the members of the opposition parties to join hands with President Tinubu to build a better and prosperous nation.

He reiterated the commitment of the parliament to come up with legislation to support the various initiatives of the executive in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

“I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima over their victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court,” he said.

“The affirmation of their election in February this year restores the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s Judiciary and our electoral processes.

“I also commend the panel for its resolute and firm posture in ensuring that its judgment was guided by the facts available before the court against unsubstantiated claims.

“The PEPC judgment sends a clear message to politicians that the judiciary understands its limit and refuses to be an arbiter on matters within the jurisdiction of political parties.

“I urge the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party and the Labour Party, to join forces with the Tinubu-led administration in delivering good governance to Nigerians.

“On our part, we will come up with necessary legislation to support the executive to address the challenges facing our nation. This will be pursued vigorously for the benefit of all.”