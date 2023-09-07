New Telegraph

September 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Tribunal: Betara Congratulates…

Tribunal: Betara Congratulates Tinubu On Electoral Victory

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have received congratulations for winning the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) case.

Hon. Muktar Betara, a member of the House of Representatives who issued the congratulatory message in a statement issued on Thursday described Tinubu’s victory at the Tribunal as a victory for democracy.

“I congratulate Mr President, H.E., Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Vice President, H.E., Kashim Shettima GCON, on the verdict by PEPC. This is indeed a victory for Nigerians and democracy,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

Betara is a Nigerian accountant and lawmaker, first elected to the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2007 to represent the Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the North-eastern region of Nigeria and presently chairman of the House Committee on FCT.

Tags:

Read Previous

2023 Ballon d’Or Nominations In Full
Read Next

Police Arrest 10 Suspects In Connection With FUOYE Student’s Death