Tribunal begins sitting in Sokoto, appeals to litigants, lawyers

The Justice Josephine Oyefeso headed Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal Panel 1 yesterday sought the cooperation of litigants and lawyers as the court began sitting.

Justice Oyefeso said they had received seven National Assembly and eight House of Assembly petitions.

According to her, by the provisions of Section 285(6) of the 1999 Constitution, the tribunal has 180 days from the date of filing to determine the petitions. “In view of the number of petitions this panel has to deal with, we solicit the full cooperation of the bar and the litigants so that we can expeditiously conclude and determine the petitions within the time frame allotted by law,” the judge said.

She assures the people that pre-hearing sessions will commence as soon as all preliminaries in each petition have been dealt with. The chairman also assures both counsel and litigants of the just, fair, and speedy determination of all matters before the tribunal.