Tribunal: Azemhe Expresses Optimism LP Will Win In Court

…Says LP Candidates Will Emerge Victory In LGA Polls

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the Edo State 2024 Governorship Election, Pastor Azemhe Azena, has said the party has great hope to win in the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The Cleric cum politician expressed this hope when he spoke with journalists after the rally and campaigns held for the local government candidates ahead of the local government polls billed to hold on September 2nd, 2023 in Edo state.

He also said that with the massive support the LP candidates are receiving, there is no doubt they will win in the polls.

” Victory is coming for Labour Party in all the 18 local government areas in Edo state. We have this assurance that after giving our support to the candidates. Looking at this large support in this rally and campaigns, we will emerge the winner in the elections on September 2nd, 2023.

” We, Labour Party members are yearning for a change in Edo state and Nigeria. First and foremost, we are tired of where we are coming from, which is why you can see everyone asking, yarning, and begging that people like us contest for governor in Edo state to change the narrative.

” There is nothing that will change when you don’t mobilize the people to come out and vote. That is why you keep seeing massive support for LP growing every day from one stage to another.

” We are tired of where we are coming from. A better Edo state and Nigeria is possible. God cannot come down from heaven to repair Edo state and Nigeria for us. We have to do it ourselves and that is why I am offering myself to serve and repair Edo State if given the opportunity,”

Commenting on the Presidential Election Tribunal judgment that is coming soon, he said, LP will triumph in court,

“Definitely our hope is large and larger than the elephant you see in the zoo.

” The judiciary you know they say is the last hope for the common man. We have great hope and assurance that the judiciary will do the right thing and give credible judgment. Even those in the judiciary themselves are tired.

” The judges, right from the Supreme Court to the lower courts all of them are also tired of the old system. So let the judiciary do the right thing so that their children will not ask them questions when the time comes,” the Cleric buttressed.