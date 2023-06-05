Tribunal: Atiku’s Witness Claims He Signed Election Result Under Duress

One of the witnesses presented before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that he signed the result sheet from the presidential election under duress.

The witness who was identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Hamza, who resides in Lafia Nasarawa State added that, he signed the results under duress to secure a copy of the results sheet.

Speaking further, Hamza, a PDP agent during the election, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result sheet he signed during the election, did not have cancellations like the one presented to him in court.

He however acknowledged that it is his signature on the document, adding that the results sheet was mutilated after he signed the document.

The witness also told the court that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed at the point when results were to be uploaded.

New Telegraph recalls that Atiku is challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu who contested the February 25 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hamza was the fourth witness presented in court on Monday by the PDP and Atiku.