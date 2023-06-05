New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Tribunal: Atiku’s Witness Claims He Signed Election Result Under Duress

One of the witnesses presented before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that he signed the result sheet from the presidential election under duress.

The witness who was identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Hamza, who resides in Lafia Nasarawa State added that, he signed the results under duress to secure a copy of the results sheet.

Speaking further, Hamza, a PDP agent during the election, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result sheet he signed during the election, did not have cancellations like the one presented to him in court.

The witness also told the court that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed at the point when results were to be uploaded.

Hamza was the fourth witness presented in court on Monday by the PDP and Atiku.

