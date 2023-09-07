Tribunal: Atiku, Peter Obi Have No Ground To Approach Supreme Court – Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi have no legal justification for contesting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election victory at the Court of Appeal.

Governor Bello, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this remark while reacting to the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) shortly after paying homage to Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph had reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja upheld Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election, which was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1.

Speaking on the development in a statement made available to newsmen, Governor Bello urged those who lost the case at the Tribunal to shun further actions and support President Tinubu to fix Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are happy with the court’s outcome, hence, the losers should drop any form of appeal at the higher court.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Nothing is as successful as success. We are happy; Nigerians are happy, and the truth is out there. We appreciate all that happened on Wednesday. The truth has been exposed.

“Imagine the Justices sitting down for almost 14 hours to deliver that landmark judgement. Nigerians within the country and in the diaspora are happy, and I think it’s time to settle down and face governance.

” I advise all those that feel aggrieved, we have only one country, Nigeria. They should all come together and support President Bola Tinubu to ensure that we fix this country.”

According to him, whatever hardships the people were facing were part of the effects of the previous administrations.

“Definitely, we have Mr Fix it, who is trying his best to travel around the world to ensure that Nigeria is fixed. So, we are happy the matter is settled.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there is any ground for appeal. I would rather appeal to them that they should drop any appeal going to the higher court.

“They should save the resources, save the trouble, advise their supporters, admonish them that they should accept Wednesday’s judgement. No flaw. I thank God for all that happened.”

In a related development, Bello advised the supporters of the two APC Senators from Kogi who lost their seats at the tribunal to shun violence.

He said: “This is democracy. And they have the right to appeal. I think they will take the appropriate steps to ensure that no violence is orchestrated anywhere.

“We will follow the due process of the law, and whatever will be the outcome at the end of the day, we abide by it.

“But, I want to assure you that even judging from the pronouncements yesterday (Wednesday ) at the Court of Appeal, we are going to have our three Senators in Kogi, I can assure you.”