Tribunal: Atiku, Obi Urged To Join Tinubu In Rebuilding Nigeria

Members of the Coalition of Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) have implored presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to withdraw their litigations against President Bola Tinubu and join him in the ongoing bid to rebuild Nigeria.

The CGGCI members, who thronged the Court of Appeal venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on a solidarity walk on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that within a hundred days in office, Tinubu has been able to diversify the Nigerian economy by recreating federal ministries and assigning them appropriately.

The protesters, who carried various placards with pro-Tinubu inscriptions, said President Tinubu has taken many other steps in nation-building, which are already yielding fruitful results.

Addressing journalists during the peaceful walk, the National Coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, appealed to both Atiku of PDP and Obi of LP to accept the outcome of the Tribunal, noting that it is a great indication that the world has agreed with the mandate of the Nigerian people that Tinubu still remains the choice of the people.

READ ALSO:

Ogenyi stated: “They are Nigerians. But we, Nigerians rejected them with the mandate to lead us through the ballot. They should accept the verdict of the Court and move on with the President.

“The president is a welcoming president as you can see from Chief Olabode George who was called out for criticising the president. Chief George said before the general elections that that if Bola Tinubu becomes the president he will relocate to Ghana. Today, he is still in Nigeria enjoying the dividends of democracy under the same President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are saying that Atiku, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are all welcome to be part of the administration. All that we want is to ensure the success and progress of the Nigerian system which we believe is going to be obtainable under the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.”

Giving reasons for embarking on the solidarity walk to the election petitions court, Ogenyi said: “We are here today in celebration of the mandate that the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria willingly gave to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that is being affirmed by the Court today.

“We are here to thank God Almighty for appealing to the conscience of the handlers and indeed affirming the mandate of the Nigerian people. We work tirelessly for the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And God Almighty has prevailed that the mandate is not truncated.

“We want to thank the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal who have sat as the Justice of the tribunal for delivering a sound judgement today.

“It is not a mistake that we are Nigerians by providence. And God Almighty has brought President Asiwaju to liberate the sufferings of the Nigerian people. Asiwaju has come with so many promises and he is fulfilling them.

“Within 100 days in office, he was able to sign the Students Loans Act into law. Within 100 days in office, he initiated measures to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal that was done by the previous administration. Within 100 days in office, he was able to diversify the Nigerian economy recreating ministries and assigning them appropriately.

“Within 100 days in office, Asiwaju’ has continued to take giant strides. The world has come to reckon with Nigeria. The United States of America has invited him for a side talk at the ongoing NUGA game in Portugal. And being the only African leader invited to the meeting.

“It is a great indication that the world has agreed with the mandate of the Nigerian people that Asiwaji still remains the choice of the people.”

NEW TELEGRAPH reports that the Tribunal is presently delivering judgements on the petitions filed by the aggrieved candidates and parties in the February 25 Presidential election, which was won by President Tinubu.